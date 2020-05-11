© Image LaVanguardia.com

Ivanka Trump with her father Donald in the White House

Detection of two cases of coronavirus in the West Wing of the White House has caused the urgency to contain that irruption, at a time when the President Donald trump he has an urgent need to reopen the United States economy. “It’s scary to go to work at the White House,” he said this Sunday. Kevin Hassett, economic adviser to President Donald Trump, in an interview on CBS.

Hasset acknowledged that he sometimes wears the mask. He acknowledged, however, that “I think I would feel much safer if I were sitting at home than instead of going to the West Wing,” the nerve center of power in the United States government. “That is a small place and full of people. It is a little risky. But you have to go because you are rendering a service to your country ”, he added.

In his public appearance Thursday at an Arizona mask factory, Trump wore goggles, although at no time did he put on his mask. Since the day he announced the recommendation of his team of scientists, the President has always made it clear that he does not like to wear that garment.

The next day it was discovered that his personal valet was suffering from the coronavirus. This person is in charge, among other tasks, of serving you meals. A few later it emerged that Katie MillerVice President Mike Pence’s press officer had also tested positive. Trump and Pence were immediately tested and found negative.

For this reason, three members of the team leading the response to the pandemic in the United States, including epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, are in self-isolation for having been in contact with a person in the White House who has tested positive. .

Three members of the team leading the response to the US pandemic are in self-isolation for having been in contact with a person in the White House who has tested positive

Fauci, 79, is at low risk since he had little exposure to that infected person. The epidemiologist came out negative in a diagnostic test and will continue to be tested regularly. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 68, is also in quarantine. She is fine, symptom-free, and will telework for the next two weeks.

The third is Stephen Hahn, 60, who heads the FDA, the Food and Drug Agency. The three were due to testify on Tuesday before a Senate committee that oversees de-confinement measures. The three appearances will be done remotely, by video conference. Dr. Fauci did not want to identify the infected person. Everything indicates that it is Katie Miller. She had tested negative on a regular basis, the last time on Thursday, just the day before she tested positive.

In a statement this Sunday, Fauci clarified that he will wear the mask in all public events, but that he will not be totally isolated because he needs to attend some of the White House meetings and work at the National Institute of Health.