Gerard Piqué He was one of the protagonists of the Classic, although the center-back did not play even a minute of the game as he is still in his recovery process after his knee injury. After the meeting, the one who is one of the Barça captains He jumped onto the pitch to ask explanations from the match referee Gil Manzano, for some of his decisions during the game.

We remember that this was not without controversy, especially in the final minutes, with a Mendy’s unsigned penalty over Braithwaite which could have been the equalizer. In addition, the arbitrator’s decision to add “just” four minutes When the game was stopped due to technical problems, it ended up blowing up the Barça fans.

Gol’s cameras captured the conversation between Piqué and Gil Manzano, in which the Barcelona defender asked the Extremaduran for the discount. “How can it be, if you’ve been in the band for four minutes and there have been changes …“, begins questioning Piqué.”Between you were here and there, that you have been one more minute, four minutes “, the central insisted.

As they entered the dressing room tunnel, the ‘3’ did not cease in his disbelief at what happened at Di Stéfano. “It’s scary, I mean it …“, continued the central, before it was admonished by Gil Manzano already off the field of play.

“Gerard Pique was reprimanded for making technical observations once the match was over and inside the changing room tunnel,” the referee said in the minutes. However, this sanction has generated controversy on a technicality, since according to former Iturralde González college, “does not have the power to do so according to the regulations“, having to put it in the ‘Incidents’ section.