Small and medium-sized companies are one of the groups that are having the worst time with the confinement imposed by the Pedro Sánchez government, to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Spain. In this context, the Glovo platform has become an important lifebuoy for local trade, which has increased in recent weeks their sales through the app by 90%.

More and more SMEs have decided to join Glovo, as a method of reaching the homes of thousands of citizens. The number of new restaurants associated with the platform has doubled, exceeding the more than 750 new restaurants who distribute their food through the app. In this way, entrepreneurs have found a way to bring their products to the homes of consumers, in the midst of the state of alarm in which Spain is.

Despite the positive data derived from Glovo’s activity, only 30% of the restaurants attached to the platform are open. However, the confinement has not been able to with the spirit of the citizens, and the Daily orders have soared around 48%.

Supermarkets

Although one of the sectors that will benefit the most will be SMEs, large companies such as supermarket chains have also known how to take advantage of the platform. At present, more than 30 supermarket chains distribute their products through Glovo, like the DIA group, which now also includes its Clarel line in up to 19 cities.

On the other hand, the new pharmacy and parapharmacy outlets have doubled. This sector has joined the platform above all to help the most vulnerable groups to receive those products most needed, but the trend of increase in these new establishments is on the rise and seems to indicate that this is a sector that has come to stay. .

Sacha Michaud, Glovo Co-Founder, He explains that “we are living in an exceptional situation in which we see strong support between companies and organizations of all kinds for a common goal: the fight against Covid-19. In this sense, Glovo acts as a connecting link and makes its logistics available to everyone. those local businesses that decide to take the step to delivery ».