They will not be growth figures but they are certainly estimates that Cupertino will appreciate: Counterpoint Research has released one of its reports stating that iPhone sales are growing in India. Remember that we are talking about estimates from a company specialized in analysis, not official Apple figures. MacRumors has been the one who has reflected the study.

But according to this analysis, Apple has become the third fastest growing mobile phone manufacturer in the Indian market: 78% when the market in general has done so only 4%. Even the good figure Apple would have lagged behind OPPO and Realme, with estimated growths of 89% and 119% respectively.

A trend that defies the general pessimistic trend due to the pandemic

The key would have been a strong demand for the iPhone 11, phone that due to its price adjustments must have asked for more (and that the tariffs have made it rise recently). The trend was also noticeable in the previous quarter, with Apple capturing 75% of Indian high-end mobile sales.

Tomorrow we will see how Apple will have fared in general during this first quarter of 2020, when the company holds its quarterly financial results press conference. It will be the first such wheel to include the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, first in China and then in Europe, so despite these optimistic studies significant revenue decline expected.

Even with all that, Counterpoint corroborates studies that indicate that the sale of iPhones in India is not exactly bad. It will be a market to consider in the future, for this and more reasons.

