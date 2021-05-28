“Its quality is hard to find”

05/28/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

EFE

Fernandinho, Manchester City midfielder, spoke about his teammate Phil Foden, one of the players who can decide the final of the Champions League, and noted that his quality “is difficult to find in other players.”

“I am not surprised by its progression. It has grown a lot in recent years. The quality it has is difficult to find in other players. Is incredible. He has his feet on the ground and that is why he is at the level he is, “Fernandinho said at a press conference.

“His conception and understanding of football has changed. When you play for City, you adapt to the team, when you have to pass, when you have to drive. He has learned a lot in recent years. That is why he has become one of the best players on the team, “added the Brazilian.

The central midfielder also referred to the role that the substitutes will play in this match and the eleven that Pep Guardiola will draw to compete against Chelsea.

“It is not an easy job for Pep, to choose the players and give the talk before the game. We will all be important because we do not know what is going to happen and we all have to be prepared. I also have to transmit it to him, “said Fernandinho.