The week begins with a Wall Street Journal exclusive: according to the prestigious media Apple would have delayed the mass production of the iPhone 12 by a month, mainly due to the problems caused by the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Manufacturing would be cut 20% from July to December, delaying Apple’s release schedule.

The consequence is that instead of having new iPhone for sale in mid-September, we will have them probably mid to late October. The presentation of the new range of phones could also be delayed a month, or continue to be scheduled for mid-September and simply announce a launch a month later.

A month of waiting between its presentation until its launch

IPhone 12 Pro Concept | Concepts iPhone

It would not be the first time that we would see new iPhone launches a little later than normal. The iPhone X was released in early November 2017 and was announced in mid-September, for example. Another example is the iPhone XR – introduced on September 12, 2018 and released on October 26. If in Cupertino they decide to follow this trend we will simply have to wait a little longer than normal from the time the terminal appears until it is launched.

One thing for sure is that we will have them before October and November end, since the holiday season is always a revenue catapult for the purchases of the new iPhone and therefore from Apple those dates would never be missed.

The medium takes advantage of the news to corroborate the rumors that are circulating lately: the iPhone 12 will consist of a range of four terminals that further vary the range of screen sizes available from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches through two 6.1-inch intermediate models. Its design will inherit the appearance of the iPad Pro, and the source also bets on some models equipping 5G.

Share



IPhone 12 production delayed a month, according to the Wall Street Journal