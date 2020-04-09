It is ironic but it makes sense. When the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic hit China, the country’s production chains halted and therefore there were delays in product launches and event suspensions around the world. But now that China is gradually returning to normal, it is Europe and then the United States that are suffering the worst, and that affects demand.

A Commercial Times report that they have obtained since . tells how the production chains that Apple has in Taiwan and China may be gradually returning to work, but that They wait for stops because from the west consumers have stopped buying devices from the company to prioritize your money on items of greatest need.

Consumers dedicate their income to the basics in difficult times

It is logical: when you are left without a job or source of income due to being confined at home, it takes your mind to renew your iPhone, iPad or Mac and you only focus on buying what you really need: food, water, material cleaning and hygiene … not to say that it is literally impossible to go to buy those terminals in the physical stores that remain closed. That is why device sales expected to decline sharply globally, both from Apple and from other companies, in the coming months.

In China, for example, the slowdown has been noticed through the rebates that authorized operators and distributors are applying to iPhones. Chinese citizens can get an iPhone 11 for about $ 80 less, and there are discounts of up to $ 220 on the iPhone Pro 11 Max.

The consequence is that more than one Asian factory has suspended the hiring of personnel and slows down or even stops production chains in anticipation that Apple stops sending orders in the short term. In the medium and long term it is expected that the economy and production will recover little by little, and therefore eventually everything will return to something that resembles the normality we had before the pandemic.

Share



Apple’s Asian vendors anticipate declining global demand for pandemic