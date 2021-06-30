its production ceased in 2020, claiming jobs and with no prospect of restarting, according to .

When we talked about it for the first time, we alluded to its possibility of conquering the mass market, not in vain the initial 1,000 units that Softbank put up for sale in Japan were sold in just one minute. But six years later the luck of Pepper, the so-called “emotional robot”, seems to be already in its decline, since production apparently stopped in 2020.

. says this after having had access to documentation related to staff cuts in the SoftBank group and a halt in production that was also reported by various sources in the publication. An indication that the robot manufactured by Foxconn would no longer be in the companies’ plans to hire him as care personnel and that the mythical humanoid would already be living his decline, in a discreet and silent way.

Attack of the Clones (Helpers)

When they introduced Pepper, what stood out the most about him was your ability to analyze human gestures and tone of voice. According to its creators, in order to “make people happy” and not so much to serve tasks, it was not for nothing that they had to establish a clause in their terms and conditions so that their owners would accept that they would not use it for sexual purposes. It is well known that for that there are other types of robots more conducive (with their mortal risk and that), but for tastes, colors.

The robot has become very popular, in fact it came to attend us at the Viva Technology fair a few years ago, between combs and smart mirrors, in that case being part of the welcoming staff and giving indications about the event. SoftBank went so far as to assure that the robot helped increase sales by up to 70% in pilot programs in California, adding that at that time (2017) there were about 10,000 Pepper units worldwide, including businesses like Pizza Hut (in Singapore) or even private homes in Japan.

So what happened to this robot with the friendly face and innate robotic kindness? That, according to ., SoftBank would have cut off the tap of the production of this robot as early as 2020, which would have resulted in a series of layoffs and job relocations (from the robotics division to other positions) at least in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. In fact, SoftBank Robotics itself recently published that “they were trying an optimization plan at the job level” derived from the economic crisis after the pandemic, but that they would continue to invest “in future generations of robots.”

. sources speak of a total of 27,000 units produced, which would have doubled (and almost tripled) those who claimed to have sold in 2017, but even so they have been too few and it would not have established itself as a product with a claim, much less as a niche market. Hence, as it seems, the wishes of the business group that it was a leader in the robotics industry, focusing on the development of assistant androids, would have been diluted.

Apparently, the limited functions of the robot (and certain cultural discrepancies between the French and Japanese divisions, they allude) would have resulted in fewer sales than expected. They also highlight that the sources suggest that restarting production “would be expensive”, so paint to a definite ending.

After Pepper, we have seen numerous proposals for assistant robots going forward, from the continuous rumors with Amazon to those of Samsung at the last CES, Bot Care and Bot Handy, to the adorable Panasonic companion robot. It seems that the world, despite being used to seeing robots, is not prepared to still have this market niche, so we will see what happens with this branch of business in the manufacturers that maintain their bet.

Image | Jumpstroy