Many players are looking forward Bravely Default II, the next installment in this Square Enix saga that started its journey in 3DS and that will now make the leap to the hybrid console, with a new story that will take place in a new world and that will feature 4 “new” protagonists. And speaking of 3DS, in a recent interview in the Japanese magazine Famitsu, the producer of this title and also of Bravely Second, Tomoya Asano has apologized for not having met the expectations of the players in the second game, but it has also indicated that many positive data have been extracted from that experience.

Before delving into Bravely Default II in this interview, I’d like to apologize to fans for Bravely Second. There were some parts in the game that did not meet the expectations that fans had. The development team took a look at those Bravely Second issues and has learned from them for all of our subsequent projects.

Therefore, it is clear to us that even the game developers themselves do not agree with some parts of SecondBut this does not mean that it is something totally negative, since it is an experience from which they have learned.

In addition, some additional details have also been revealed in this interview, such as the name of Bravely Default II It comes from the fact that the team needed to show from the first moment that it is a new start away from the previous games that also has new characters. And in regards to the development of the game, Naoki Ikushima is the only person who worked in Octopath Traveler who also works in this new installment of the Bravely saga, and who has been in charge of the designs of each and every one of the works that We will see this time. Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that Akihiko Yoshida is not working with the team this time around. Lastly, regarding the soundtrack, this time a more mature one has been created with a more painful and solitary tone, and although no indication was given to Revo to create it, a document was provided with details about the characters, the places, etc., and Asano believes that this house is 100% with what we will see in Bravely Default II.

