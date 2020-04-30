Jon Prosser, who has been correct with rumors of the launch of the new iPhone SE and iPad Pro over the past few weeks, returns to the fray. This time he posted more details of the future range of the iPhone 12, including prices and some features of their cameras.

According to Prosser himself, all models in the new range would have an OLED screen and 5G connections. The iPhone 11, therefore, would be the last mainstream iPhone to be sold with an LCD screen. But perhaps the most interesting thing is the price range: would start at $ 649.

$ 650 post-pandemic crisis-proof iPhone with OLED and 5G screen

Let’s break down by four different models iPhone 12 that we would have:

D52G model: 5.4 inches, two-lens camera and $ 649 base price

D53G model: 6.1 inches, two-lens camera and $ 749 base price

D53P: 6.1-inch, three-lens camera with LiDAR and $ 999 base price

D54P model: 6.7 inches, three-lens camera with LiDAR and $ 1,099 base price

It would therefore be a very diverse range, which would therefore replace the sale of previous generations such as the iPhone XR or even the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (or they would be sold at much more interesting prices than the current ones). They would all carry the A14 chip, and the LiDAR sensor system would be reserved for the most expensive models.

It also highlights that Apple is going to sell an iPhone with an OLED screen for less than $ 650, when normally this type of panel was reserved for the most premium models. Sign that the production of these screens becomes popular, and therefore it becomes more affordable. If the rumors don’t fail, we should see a launch of these phones in September or October.

