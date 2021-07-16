Its price will take time to normalize

After the crash of cryptocurrency mining, the stock, and prices, of GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards have entered a fairly slow normalization stage that, however, allows us to finally see the light at the end of the year. tunnel. Indeed, dear reader, it’s just a matter of time until the crazy prices that we have been seeing enter a continuous decline stage, and return to within the recommended levels.

However, the road to full price normalization, and stock, of the GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000 it’s going to be more complicated than we had anticipated. Those of you who experienced the first cryptocurrency mining bubble with us will remember that, even when the demand for graphics cards was sunk and the market was flooded with said component, both in the retail and second-hand channels, prices were resisting to go down. It was absurd, but that strategy stuck for quite some time.

Both NVIDIA and AMD did a major stock replenishment that collided head-on with an onslaught of graphics cards in the second-hand market, which ended up causing prices to plummet, despite that initial reluctance from retailers. Well, the fact is that in this second bubble we are not going to find that same scenario, and the prices of the GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000 are going to take a long time to really normalize.

GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000: Three keys to understanding the price problem and its normalization

The first thing to keep in mind is that the current situation is not what we had in 2019. We are in the middle of a pandemic that we have not yet finished overcoming, and a very marked chip shortage that has hit NVIDIA and AMD hugely. The former has had to deal with major supply issues, and the latter has chosen to prioritize its APUs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as its Ryzen and EPYC processors, leaving its RDNA 2 GPUs in the background.

Although the production capacity of NVIDIA and AMD has improved, it is still at a fairly low level, and we will have to wait until the end of this year for its production capacity to begin to truly normalize, something that the CEOs of both companies have confirmed. This is the first key that we must internalize to understand the path to normalization of prices, and of the stock, of the GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000 that we have ahead. It is also said that there has been a slight delay in the shipment of some units of the GeForce RTX 30, which could slow down this normalization even more.

The second key is in the second hand market. There hasn’t been a real wave of second-hand graphics cards internationally yet, and the big sellers are likely to try not only to wait as long as possible, but I think they’ll go out of their way to carry out a gradual entry that avoids the saturation and that allows them to control sales prices in a reasonable way. If they manage to execute that controlled resale, prices will remain inflated for longer than necessary.

Third, we must take into account the classic effect of the game of supply and demand. Right now, stock levels are still low and demand is still high. If a few months ago there were users willing to pay, for example, 1,500 euros for a GeForce RTX 3070, today there are many consumers willing to pay 1,000 euros for a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. I think you get the idea, there are many people who have been waiting for a long time to buy a new graphics card at an “acceptable” price, and this will keep the demand very high in the coming months.

As a user, what is the smartest thing to do?

Personally, I think the best thing you can do right now is wait. I know you have probably been waiting for a long time to buy a GeForce RTX 30 or a Radeon RX 6000, but tell me something, Is it a problem for you to wait a couple of months more? Are you willing to give away money for not having a little more patience? Is it worth doing it after all the time you’ve put up with? I think the questions answer themselves, but in the end you decide.

I understand that there will be people who will not be able to wait any longer, either because their graphics card is failing, or because they have been using an old model for a while to get out of the way, and they no longer have more room for maneuver. If you find yourself in this situation it is understandable that you want to take the step and get a GeForce RTX 30 or Radeon RX 6000, but if this is not your case, wait, it’s the best thing you can do right now.

On the other hand, when you decide to buy a new graphics card, be clear about the recommended sales prices, and remember that, the most normal thing is that custom models can “fatten” those prices. between 50 and 400 euros, depending on each type of design and finish. For example, MSI’s “SUPRIM” models stand out for their high build quality and neat design, but they are also much more expensive than the reference models.

With all of the above in mind, a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with the “SUPRIM” finish could have a price of 1,600 euros and would be within the normal range, since as we have indicated this type of custom designs are located in the premium sector, and therefore involve an extra cost that is obviously not present in other models with simpler finishes. Worth it? In the end, it is you who has to make that decision. In my case, after seeing the finish of the FE designs of the GeForce RTX 30 and the reference editions of the Radeon RX 6000 I am clear that these are my favorites, and that I would not pay more for custom designs.