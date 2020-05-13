For a long time Spider-Man fans have wanted to see the three actors who have played the superhero, gathered under the same movie, And it seems that his wishes will come true soon, since although Sony has remained silent, a film showing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Verse is not ruled out.

Since ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ got the Oscar for best animated film, There has been a lot of talk about the possibility of producing a live-action based on the movie, and since Sony has the rights to the characters, it would not be so difficult to make this production.

In fact, it was just revealed that the production was about to reunite the three actors in their animated version of ‘Spider-Verse’, which would undoubtedly have left open the possibility of seeing them together in action later, however, Sony considered that it was too early to show this to the public.

Last week, producer Chris Miller participated in an event hosted by ComicBook, in which he answered some questions asked by fans and revealed that they made a post-credit scenes from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, in which Maguire, Garfield and Holland versions would appear, interacting with Spider-Ham, however, Sony said “no”, because it was “too soon”, so the scene was removed from the film.

This means that Sony is not closed to the possibility of producing this great crossover, which has begun to gain strength since the image of the Spider-Man of Sam Raimi appeared in the trailer of ‘Morbius’ and now that the director has joined the MCU, let’s not rule out that the idea will be taken up again, including the sequel from ‘Doctor Strange’, you can open the door for this to happen.

That is how, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland were about to meet in ‘Spider-Verse’, something that fans of the character would certainly have liked, however, it is possible that they will get something much better, since it is not ruled out that in the future we will see them together in a ‘Spider-Man’ movie.