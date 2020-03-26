Unless circumstances force Samsung to change plans, in a few months the South Korean should celebrate the presentation of its new Samsung Galaxy Note20. From this new series we already know that Samsung would have decided not to vary the aesthetics too much with respect to the Galaxy S20 series. And that seems to have been enough for the famous conceptual artist ConceptCreator to have decided to anticipate the leaks and capture in a video which could be the design of the new terminals of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series.

In the video, shared by said artist with the Let’s Go Digital portal, a design is represented that unifies the lines of the Galaxy S20 series with that of the current Galaxy Note10 family, adopting, among other innovations, the huge rear camera module that debuted alongside the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This would be the new Samsung Galaxy Note20

Not much is known about the data sheet of the new Samsung terminal. However, if we look back and analyze the evolution of Samsung’s previous star mobile series, we can get an idea more or less close to what we can expect from the terminal that will probably be presented in late summer in an Unpacked event where the second generation of the Galaxy Fold would also be presented.

Among the news, we hope to see a even bigger screen, whose diagonal is probably around the 6.9 inch that we already saw in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also, the margins surrounding the panel further reduce their size, and the small hole in charge of housing the front camera is still present in the upper central part of the panel. Another change regarding the screen that, despite not being represented in these renders, is very likely to end up in the Note20 series is the disappearance of lateral edge curves, in the same way that it already happened in the S20 series models.

The bulk of the novelties at the aesthetic level will be present at the rear. At least if we pay attention to this concept. The vertical camera module of the Galaxy Note10 series will disappear to make way for a large square module, much more similar to that seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It is expected, therefore, that the new Galaxy Note20 adopt some of the novelties in terms of photography that debuted alongside the most leading model of the S20 series, mainly the 108 megapixel main sensor and the system Space ZOOM Capturing images with optical zoom up to 100x.

Today, not much more is known about the new Note20 series models. Hopefully they include a S-Pen renewed with new features aimed at productivity and a more artistic environment. In addition, like previous models, a considerable increase in battery capacity, the use of a somewhat more powerful and efficient processor than the Exynos 990 mounted by the Galaxy S20 and compatibility with 5G networks in all variants of the device, which this year could be up to three different.

