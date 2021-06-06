It’s over? Rumors suggest that Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer ended up

Although they are still followed on social networks, the last photograph they shared together is dated in Alejandro’s profile on April 17, while the last dedication of the ‘Elite’ actress was on January 21 on the occasion of his birthday. Since then, neither of the two has made public any common image, even, both have deleted some of the photos in which they appeared together.

On May 12, Alejandro shared on his Instagram profile a revealing photograph of a book with some underlined words that draw our attention, especially the lines that say: “You have to go. I’ll always be here. You know it.” .

Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer met on the set of Someone has to die and at the end of 2019, it was then that they made their courtship public. And although they preferred to keep their relationship away from the public spotlight, they did not stop sharing some romantic moments on social networks during their trips to Madrid, Rome, London and Mexico.