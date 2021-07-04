It’s okay to keep adding, but I’m surprised and frustrated “

07/04/2021 at 7:09 PM CEST

Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, who finished the Austrian Grand Prix tenth this Sunday, said at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg that “it is good to continue scoring points”, but that he is “surprised and frustrated with” what that happened “in the first corner”.

“We have had to fight a lot and it is good to continue with this streak of scoring points every Sunday,” explained the double Asturian world champion, whose good attempt was ruined by the German on Saturday Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and that this Sunday he advanced four places, after having started from the fourteenth place on the grid.

“I’m surprised and frustrated with the first corner; because I passed (Australian Daniel) Ricciardo (McLaren) and (Monegasque Charles) Leclerc, but they rolled off the track. It’s interesting … let’s leave it there. following careers we already know what can and cannot be done “; he opined, not without a certain sarcasm, Alonso, world champion in 2005 and 2006, with Renault.

“With the race director (the Australian Michael Masi) you can not talk. He is the one who sets the level. He is the referee,” said, without hiding some anger, the Oviedo, after the race this Sunday.

“It’s as if, in football, a defender can take it with his hand and take it out of the area like that; if nothing happens, the next game the others will want to do it too. It’s interesting, we learn things,” said Alonso after finishing tenth in Austria, where he fought a tough fight for the point with the English George Russell (Williams), who sounds strongly as a future partner of the sevenfold English world champion Lewis hamilton -newly renewed with Mercedes-, in case the German team did not decide to extend the Finn’s contract Valtteri Bottas; second this Sunday in Austria.

“It was difficult to score today and we knew it, coming out from so far behind “; he remembered Alonso. “We are happy with the point, although we knew we would have deserved more this weekend, although that is always better than nothing,” he added.

“It was a tense and good battle with George (Russell) this afternoon, and in the end we had better tires and we were able to overtake him,” said the brilliant Asturian driver this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring in Styria. “Being positive, there have been improvements in the team this weekend and the car was good during the three days of it here, “he said.

“I’m more optimistic about the next race, at Silverstone, in terms of the tires and the car, and it amuses me to be more and more competitive”; declared Alonso this Sunday after finishing tenth in Austria.