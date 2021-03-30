It’s official, Volkswagen becomes Voltswagen

This morning we are talking about the possible name change from Volkswagen to Voltswagen. On the surface, it had been an oversight in the programming of the press release, something that led to think that this name change could be a joke of April’s Fools Day – April 1 is the Anglo-Saxon equivalent to the day of the Holy Innocents . However, just a few hours ago, Volkswagen of America has reissued a press release in which confirms that it changes its corporate name to Voltswagen of America. It seems less and less a joke.

Moreover, means of the depth of Automotive News or CNN Business officially change the name. And in fact, it is today March 30 when Volkswagen has published its press release. It wouldn’t make sense for them to drop an April’s Fools Day prank two days before its official date. In the press release, the CEO of Volkswagen of America – Mr. Scott Keogh – confirms that “even if we change the K in our name to an L, we remain committed to building the best cars for drivers and for everyone, in all parts “.

We do not yet know if the Volkswagen logo will receive changes in this transition.

At first, this name change to Voltswagen will only affect the US market, and will only be present in the brand’s electric cars. The rest of the vehicles will keep the same name and logo as always. Over the next few months, the brand’s corporate communications, the posters of its concessions and its social networks will vary their branding to conform to the new name. Electric vehicles will use the characteristic Light Blue color exclusively and its exterior emblems will reflect its membership in Voltswagen.

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 – available today. # Voltswagen # ID4pic.twitter.com / pKQKlZDCQ7 – Voltswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

It is not clear what will happen to the traditional Volkswagen logo. The logo will continue to be used on the brand’s traditional cars, which will exclusively feature the Dark Blue color as a means of visual communication. Volkswagen wants its transition to Voltswagen to be fun, clear and consistent at the communication level, but the reality is that It seems questionable to us and it raises many questions. What is clear to us is that Volkswagen – sorry, Voltswagen – is completely serious in its future commitment to the electric car.

For the moment, Volkswagen will continue to be called Volswagen in Europe and the rest of the markets.

By 2050 it wants to be a completely emissions neutral company and by 2025 it wants to reduce its carbon footprint by 30%. By 2029 the group will have launched more than 70 electric vehicles in its different brands. One of the most important cars of this future is the Volkswagen ID.4, which will be the first to receive the Voltswagen branding in the United States. The European market seems to be excluded from this curious branding movement, whose success and reception by the market are still completely in question.

Voltswagen ID.4 photo gallery