It’s official: Vildoza signs for New York Knicks

(PREVIEW) It’s official: Luca Vildoza leaves the TD Systems Baskonia discipline to sign for the NBA’s New York Knicks. This has been confirmed by the Basque club itself through a statement: “Club and player have reached an agreement whereby the Mar del Plata player dissociates himself from the Barça entity and begins a new stage in his professional career. The Argentine player, the third to reach the American competition this season after Facundo Campazzo and Gabriel Deck, will sign a guaranteed contract until the end of this season at a rate of 3.5 million dollars. Then, to convince the Big Apple organization, it could extend its relationship with the entity for three more years, to reach 13.6 million, as Chema de Lucas has revealed in Eurohoops. An operation very similar to the one that ‘Tortu’ himself reached with Oklahoma City Thunder in a transfer that surprised everyone.