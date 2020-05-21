Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

After a privileged testing phase, and a much more massive one in closed beta thanks to a promotion with Twitch, VALORANT, the new gameplay proposal of Riot Games is ready to hit the market.

A recent announcement from the developer exposed the official launch date of the game, stating that it will be a worldwide distribution.

Specifically, it will be from June 2, 2020, where the game will be available in all regions of the world while its update continues.

Initially, the developer’s original plan was to bring the game to the middle or end of July, but the current situation of the game would have allowed the title to be deployed earlier.

Riot Games announced that in VALORANT, positioning servers from Chile and Mexico that had previously worked in League of Legends is not enough.

The latency of Colombia and Argentina are an edge that the study promised to solve. You can check the official announcement, below:

We know that the announcement of the release date brings with it many questions. The most important is the title of this article: are we ready?

Executive producer Anna Donlon and game director Joe Ziegler have news of the official VALORANT release date.

Minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

GPU: Intel HD 3000

RAM: 2GB

Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: Geforce GT 730

RAM: 4GB

You can check out the game trailer below:

.