UEFA made its decision on the end of the European tournament official.

By:

Jenny Gamez

June 17, 2020, 10:02 a.m.

Confirmed: The Champions League will have a new venue and a new format for its definition, after a rough season.

UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that the new date is August 23 and it will not be in Istanbul but in Lisbon.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played in a final format to eight of direct knockouts at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Estádio José Alvalade between August 12 and 23, 2020.

The official dates are: August 12/13/14/15, the semifinals on August 18/19 and the final will be played at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23. All the remaining matches will have extra time and definition by penalties if necessary.

Quarterfinal and semi-final draws will be held on July 10, 2020 at UEFA headquarters, and the exact match schedule will be reported at that time.

UEFA also reported that the remaining round of 16 duels are pending, that is, Manchester City-Real Madrid; Barcelona-Naples; Bayern-Chelsea and Juventus-Olympique will be played in the stadiums of the teams mentioned in the first place, with the aim of achieving a balance that the health crisis has prevented.

