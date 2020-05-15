Star Trek: Strange New Worlds It is the next spin-off of the popular franchise that has just been announced by the CBS television network. The series will follow the adventures of Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One aboard the USS Enterprise 10 years before Captain Kirk took control of the iconic intergalactic spacecraft.

The main characters will be played again by Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn, who debuted on Star Trek, during the second season of Discovery (2017). While we know that Strange New Worlds will be located a decade before Kirk’s dominance on the USS Enterprise, we still don’t know if it will be established before or after Discovery. On Twitter, Mount, Peck and Romijn revealed the news of this spin-off.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first featured on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and director of programming for CBS All. Access in a statement. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek “.

Hit it.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring @AnsonMount, @RebeccaRomijn, and @ethangpeck, coming to @ CBSAllAccess. # StarTrekSNW #StrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/9rPpjLAvkN – Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) May 15, 2020

The first episode of Strange New Worlds will be written by Akiva Goldsman. But it will be one of the next additions to the franchise with Star Trek: Picard that was released just in January; the adult animated version of Star Trek: Lower Decks to be released in 2020. In addition to projects in development for a series based on Section 31 by Michelle Yeoh and the animated children’s series to be released on Nickelodeon. Discovery’s third season will also premiere later this year.

