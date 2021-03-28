It’s official. There will be no third season of “Monarca” – The News of Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After two successful seasons, the Netflix series ‘Monarca’ comes to an end, according to information released in the media and after actor Osvaldo Benavides announced his separation from the project.

Salma Hayek’s original idea series will not have a third season, so fans have already begun to express their displeasure with the company’s decision.

‘Monarca’ was released in 2019 under the Netflix production and had great acceptance among the Mexican public. The plot tells the story of the Carranza family and the problems faced by their father’s tequila company.

The first to announce that the series was coming to an end was the actor Osvaldo Benavides, who through his social networks confirmed the end of the project: “In the absence of news, I am saying goodbye to Andrés Carranza. What a pleasant project. Thanks for everything ‘Monarca’ and all of us who were there. What pride to have participated, ”he wrote.

Later in a video published on his Instagram profile, the actor confessed that he did not know the reasons for the cancellation of the project, but that he trusted the decisions of the company: “He is very clear about his business, I am grateful to Netflix, to Monarca , with Salma Hayek… ”, he said.

After the announcement, Irene Azuela also said goodbye to her character in the series: “This is how it happens, this business is like that, we must applaud that the Monarca series was at a great time and although there is no continuation now, everyone can imagine final “, he wrote on his social networks.

He also shared a photo on Instagram with the message: “There are stories that end even if they don’t. So #monarch that for me is unforgettable, “he wrote.

Juan Manuel Bernal, who also starred in the project, shared his farewell with his followers: “How proud to have done it with all that wonderful crew! Nobody takes that away from me and the enormous satisfaction of giving the viewer a first-world product as we think all of Latin America deserved. I love you bro. Goodbye to the Carranza. I hug you, ”he wrote.