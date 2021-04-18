It’s Official: The Ultimate Fighter Returns June 1

It was confirmed what the president of UFC, Dana White, after a few years of absence, the new edition of The Ultimate Fighter (YOU F), The 29th, will face bantamweight and middleweight fighters who will be divided into the Team Volkanovski and the Ortega team, which will compete for a place in the workforce of UFC.

The show will begin on June 1 and will be televised by ESPN + exclusively for USA and in ESPN Y FOX SPORTS on Latin America on dates to be confirmed. Alexander Volkanoski (22-1) and Brian Ortega (15-1) will meet in the series finale for the featherweight crown on a date to be determined.

TUF 29 He will have 8 bantamweight (135 pounds) and 8 middleweight (185 pounds) fighters in a 12-episode season.

It should be remembered that the continuity of the reality show was questioned due to the low ratings it received in recent seasons. Therefore, the UFC will be closely watching this new edition, in order to determine the future of the YOU F according to the rating that the television has.

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega to coach the Ultimate Fighter 29

List of fighters that make up the cast of TUF29:

ROOSTER WEIGHTS

Daniel Argueta | 27 | 5-0 | Chicago, IL

Brady Hiestand | 21 | 4-1 | Spokane, WA

Dustin Lampros | 26 | 5-0 | Deerfield Beach, Florida

Vince Murdock | 30 | 11-6 | Sacramento, CA

Mitch Raposo | 22 | 5-0 | Fall River, MA

Joshua Rettinghouse | 31 | 16-5 | Spokane, WA

Liudvik Sholinian | 30 | 9-1 | Kiev, ukraine

Ricky Turcios | 27 | 10-2 | Houston, TX

AVERAGE WEIGHTS

Aaron Phillips | 29 | 5-1 | Kotzbue, Alaska

Andre Petroski | 29 | 5-1 | Philadelphia, PA

Bryan Battle | 26 | 4-1 | Charlotte, NC

Ryder Newman | 25 | 3-1 | Las Vegas, NV

Tresean Gore | 26 | 3-0 | Decatur, GA

Miles Hunsinger | 30 | 7-0 | Las Vegas, NV

Kemran Lachinov | 30 | 10-3 | West Springfield, MA

Gilbert Urbina | 25 | 6-1 | Rio Grande Valley, TX