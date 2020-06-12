Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Earlier today we informed you that details of the launch of the XIII remake, which was originally due to debut last November, had appeared in a store. Unfortunately, the title had to be delayed and until now only an unofficial release date was circulating, but the good news is that the leaked date is correct, as it has already been confirmed that the title will arrive this year.

Today, during IGN’s Summer of Gaming event, developer PlayMagic and distributor Microids announced that the title’s release date is November 10 and that it will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

XIII will be back with different editions

Similarly, the different editions in which the title, standard and limited will be sold were made official. The standard will feature the base set and box depending on the console, while the limited will include the base set, also a separate metal box and 3 art cards. Something you should know is that, if you set aside any edition, you will receive 1 code to download the DLC Golden XIII Weapons. It was not disclosed whether the title will also come in digital format, but it is very likely that it will.

But this did not stop there, because the developer and the distributor shared a trailer that lets you see the title for the first time in action with the graphics and gameplay improvements typical of a remake.

We leave you with the advance below.

What do you think of the trailer? Will you buy this new version of the game that arrived in 2004? Share your opinion in the comments.

In case you don’t know about this game, let us tell you that XIII is an FPS with cel-shading art style, one of the first to use it, as it originally debuted in 2004 for GameCube, PlayStation 2 and Xbox consoles. Fortunately, you will soon be able to play the new improved version, after almost 20 years, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more about this title if you check this page.

