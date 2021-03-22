It’s official! The CUPRA Tavascan will be CUPRA’s second electric car and will arrive in 2024 as an SUV coupé

The CUPRA Tavascan will become a new production electric car in 2024. The brand has announced that the SUV coupe Zero emissions will cease to be a dream, as the brand itself described it last year, to join the sports range in three years.

The electric SUV, which was unveiled for the first time as a concept at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, will be included in the roadmap unveiled by SEAT at the Annual Press Conference 2021 and baptized as ‘Future Fast Forward’. The same one that collects the future small electric car from SEAT.

The CUPRA Tavascan will be the brand’s second zero-emission model after the CUPRA Born, which will be launched in 2021.

The future SUV will be based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform used, for example, by the Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.4, and will be designed and developed in Martorell (Barcelona). However, the firm does not refer to its production.

Last year rumors surfaced that suggested that could be made in China As a result of the agreement between the Volkswagen Group and JAC Motors, its Asian partner, in which it invested another 2,000 million euros in 2020 to increase its stake to 50% in JAC.

An electric SUV that aims at 306 hp



CUPRA Tavascan Concept.

Regarding the CUPRA Tavascan concept, the firm opted for a model that takes its name from a small town located in the Pyrenees of Lleida and that sports a futuristic, aggressive design focused on maximizing aerodynamics.

In the absence of corroborating what aesthetic changes the firm decides to implement in the production Tavascan, another question is whether it will maintain the 225 kW (306 hp) that the prototype promised thanks to two electric motors, one for each axis.



CUPRA Tavascan Concept.

By then the acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h in less than 6.5 seconds, while auguring until 450 kilometers autonomy thanks to a 77 kWh capacity battery, like that of the Volkswagen ID.4 or ID.3 Pro S and Tour.

In parallel, SEAT has confirmed that this year the renewed ones will also arrive SEAT Ibiza Y SEAT Arona, as well as that the firm “will open new doors to the most electrified countries and to new markets.” Without going any further, in 2022 the brand will start its operations in Australia as a key step to expand in the Asia-Pacific region, it has announced.

CUPRA believes that Formentor will be key to doubling CUPRA’s sales volume and it will account for 50% of them in 2021. According to their estimates, half of the Formentors marketed will be plug-in hybrid versions, like the one we have just tested.

