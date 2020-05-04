Not even the pandemic caused by the coronavirus managed to prevent thousands of followers from celebrating Star Wars Day from their homes, and to go according to the celebrations, the mouse company has been revealing the future projects it has for the saga and among other things confirmed a new one a new series of ‘Star Wars’ in Disney Plus.

A long time ago there was a rumor that Leslye Headland, creator of the series ‘Russian Doll’, would produce a new series for Disney, based on the life of a ‘Star Wars’ heroine and today it was revealed that the rumors were true, since Disney just confirmed the news, so We will have a new production of this universe at Disney +.

After the success of ‘The Mandalorian’, it was only a matter of time for the company to present a new series based on this popular universe and that day has arrived. Even though the show doesn’t have a name yet, it is known that he will have a woman as the protagonist, reason why the rumors already have begun to arise around this personage.

Leslye has several options to develop the series, Since on the one hand he could focus on Dr. Chelli Lona Aphra, who after being hired by Darth Vader to retrieve some objects that Palpatine needs decides to betray him and on the other is the popular Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, who will debut in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ and now she could get an original series for herself.

Part of the official statement revealed the following. Additionally, Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland is currently developing a new untitled ‘Star Wars’ series for Disney +. Headland will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner for the series in development, adding to a growing list of ‘Star Wars’ stories for Disney’s streaming platform, including ‘The Mandalorian,’ now in post- production of its season 2 ”.

While the new ‘Star Wars’ series on Disney Plus might focus on a heroine, we cannot leave out the villains of history, so Asajj Ventress could also be a strong candidate to get her own show, however we will have to wait for Headland to reveal who will take the lead role in his series.