It’s official, the Crawleys are back with part 2 of Downton Abbey, the movie

Production began last week and the film is scheduled to open days before Christmas. “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a great comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will we will reunite with the much loved characters of Downton Abbey“Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and Carnival Films CEO, said in a press release.

So far it is not clear what this second part will be about, but it will follow the Adventures of Lady Mary and the other members of the powerful and aristocratic Crawley family, as happened in the series and in the first film that followed a royal hearing of the King and Queen of England to the Crawleys and ended with a dance.