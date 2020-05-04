By Sebastian Quiroz

The celebrations for the Day of Star wars They continue, and recently, one of the biggest rumors in this galaxy far, far away has finally come true. Taika Waititi, the award-winning director, who you will remember for his work on Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, direct and co-script a new Star Wars movie, with Krysty Wilson-Cairns as the other half on this project.

Waititi is no stranger to the world of Star Wars, because he participated as a director in the last episode of the first season of The Mandalorian, Disney + series. Similarly, it has been confirmed that A new show is already being worked on for this streaming platform, which will be in charge of Lesly Headland, known for her work on Russian Doll.

Incoming news from a galaxy far, far away…. Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi to direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release; Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (@WeWriteAtDawn) to co-write screenplay with Waititi: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/Yrt0LQbi7B – Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

For the moment The production and premiere dates of these two projects are unknown, nor the stories they will tell. This is just one of the Star Wars announcements for today, it was previously revealed that Vadder Immortal is coming to PSVR in the summer of this year. So we may see more news about this series throughout the day.

