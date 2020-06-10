Editorial: Cinema & Series / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (93% on Rotten Tomatoes) officially arrived at the end of 2018 and with just over a year and a half on the market, the franchise’s new, fully animated film proposal received cheers from the fanatical public.

With a premiere and production fully marked by Sony’s disputes with Walt Disney for the rights of Marvel, the tape came with a wide margin of success that even took it to platforms like Netflix in some regions such as the United States.

Thus, as now the animated delivery confirms (via ComicBook) the arrival of a new movie that it will continue with the life of Miles.

This was promoted by the chief animator of development, Nick Kondo, who through his official Twitter account assured that production for a sequel has already started production to position itself with a release date of 2022.

Much of the team, including the original producers, will be part of this new project, which hopes to have a larger budget after the financial success of the previous installment that obtained up to $ 285 million in benefits.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF – Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

This installment adapts on the big screen the comics of the Spider-verse and delves into the theme of having several superheroes like the well-known spiderman in the same city.

The film focuses on a Brooklyn boy named Miles Morales, who discovers that he is not the only Spider-Man, since more than one can wear the mask.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Un Nuevo Universo) premiered on December 1, 2018 in theaters worldwide.

