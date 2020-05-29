By Sebastian Quiroz

Sony will offer us a glimpse into the future of games for PlayStation 5 next Thursday, June 4. The presentation will take place at 3:00 pm (Mexico City time), and will offer us an hour full of content related to the next generation of PlayStation.

But this is not all, Sony has also revealed that next week’s conference will be the first in a series of presentations dedicated to revealing more about the PlayStation 5.. Here’s what PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan mentioned about it:

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry for groundbreaking studios spanning the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, newer and more established, have worked hard to develop games that showcase the potential of hardware. This digital presentation will last just over an hour and for the first time, we will all be experiencing the excitement together. The lack of physical events has provided us with an incredible opportunity to think differently and take you on this journey with us and hopefully closer than ever. This is part of our PS5 update series and rest assured that after next week’s presentation we will still have a lot to share with you. ”

The presentation “The Future of Gaming” will take place on June 4 at 3:00 pm (Mexico City time). Hopefully the release date and price of the console will also be revealed.

