After leaving fans in a kind of limbo, the director of the recent adaptation of the Sonic franchise The Hedgehog, Jeff flower, has just announced good news regarding his arrival on the big screen.

When just a month ago he assured that there were still no official plans for the development of a sequel, a few minutes ago he was the one who, through an official publication, assured that the blue hedgehog is back.

Sonic: The Movie It will have a sequel and it has been in the hands of an exclusive with the Variety portal, that the boss of the adaptation of Paramount pictures is already in the production phase.

The film officially reached the international box office on February 14, and since its premiere, in which it managed to break records in its first opening weekend, the latest collection numbers exhibited by BoxOfficeMojo hint that the film is currently the most successful video game film in financial terms.

With the return of Jim Carrey to the film industry and as the most successful video game adaptation ever established, Sonic: The Movie is already available through Prime Video.

(*) Spoiler alert!

The post-credits scene of the film hinted at the addition of the character from Tails, and the how Dr. Eggman Now he is in Sonic’s own world, so it would not be strange that first, a new movie is indeed on the way, and second, this one definitely leaves the streets of New York to focus on more proper aspects of the franchise.

ROUND TWO WITH THE BLUE !! Tthttps: //t.co/YTabuZy08C – Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 28, 2020

So now you know. Sonic: The Movie It hit theaters on February 14, 2020.

