We have bad news for fans of competitive gaming. Riot Games announced that the Mid-Season Invitational 2020, a major League of Legends tournament, has been canceled. The above as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Needham, esports manager at Riot Games, released this news in a statement. There he reported that, although originally the idea was to postpone the event until July, in the end they decided to cancel it. The above to guarantee “the health and safety” of all the participants and those responsible for the event.

“With this model and the opinion of health authorities, local governments, regional leagues and teams, expert travel and other shareholders, we have made the decision not to carry out MSI in 2020,” Needham explained. “We believe this decision was necessary to ensure that the health and safety of the players, teams, staff, partners, media and fans.”

An Update from John Needham, Global Head of Esports: https: //t.co/Omqq78jVNh pic.twitter.com/uAIGlBCAUt – lolesports (@lolesports) April 23, 2020

The decision will affect Worlds 2020

It is worth mentioning that the decision to cancel the MSI 2020 had an impact on Worlds 2020. The above since Riot Games will have to make some changes to its selection process for the teams participating in this team.

What happens is that, as now the LPL and the LEC are in the first 2 positions of the ranking for their international performance during the last 2 years, each of these regions will have 4 teams classified to Worlds 2020. For its part, the VCS It will have 2 teams for being the league with the best performance of the teams that only have one place in the tournament.

So, this is how the places will be for Worlds 2020

4 teams each – LPL and LEC

3 teams each – LCK and LCS

2 teams each – PCS and VCS

1 team each – CBLOL, TCL, LJL, LLA, OPL and LCL.

And you, were you excited for Worlds 2020? Tell us in the comments.

League of Legends is available for PC and Mac. You can learn more about this MOBA by clicking here.

Source

.