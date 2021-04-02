It’s official: now you can use marijuana recreationally in New York

15 minutes. New York officially legalized the use of marijuana for recreational purposes. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the law that makes the state the 16th in the United States (USA) to regulate it.

“This is a historic day in New York, in which the mistakes of the past are corrected by ending harsh prison sentences, which hosts an industry that will grow the economy of the ‘Empire State’ and that gives priority to marginalized communities so that those who have suffered the most are the first to reap the benefits. “Cuomo said after signing the document approved by the 2 chambers of the New York Legislature on Tuesday night.

New York follows in the footsteps of 14 other states and the District of Columbia by approving the bill that legalizes the recreational use of marijuana for those over 21 years of age. And it did so after hours of intense debate on Tuesday.

Senate Legislative Majority Leader, Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​called the new law a “first step in addressing the disparities caused by the war on drugs.”

“This effort has spanned years. Finally, we have achieved what many thought was impossible: a law that legalizes marijuana as well as supports social equality, strengthens education and protects public health“Stewart-Cousins ​​said, quoted in a statement from the governor’s office.

For her part, Liz Krueger, the state senator who led efforts to move this law forward, welcomed its passage. He insisted that it “will end years of policy failures to ban marijuana” in New York.

Its regularization could generate 350 million dollars in annual taxes. In addition, it would create between 30,000 and 60,000 jobs, according to its defenders.

Equality and justice

The fiscal hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the reasons that unblocked the debate on the legalization of marijuana and accelerated its approval, according to analysts.

Krueger also stressed that legalization will activate a social and economic equality plan, as well as the establishment of a state fund to manage the profits obtained from the sale of marijuana.

The objective is to benefit African-American communities that have traditionally been the most punished and persecuted for the use of this drug.

In this sense, the law also promote that licenses for the sale of marijuana products favor these communities.

But the law, which had been discussed in the corridors of the state parliament for several years without finding the necessary support, also has numerous detractors. These maintain, among other things, that its normalization will harm minors or generate an increase in traffic accidents.