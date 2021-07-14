It’s official: Nick Diaz signs to fight Robbie Lawler in five-round co-feature of UFC 266

Nick diaz He has already put ink on paper for what will be his return to MMA after six long years.

Kevin Lole from Yahoo! Sports reported Tuesday afternoon that the rematch between Diaz and Robbie lawler is official for the co-star of the UFC 266 in September.

Notice

The bout will be played over five rounds, and it will be the first time in UFC history that a non-title fight in a co-feature berth lasts that long.

Diaz, 37, hasn’t been in the Octagon since fighting Anderson Silva at the beginning of 2015 in the UFC 183. As both fighters tested positive for marijuana and drostalone, respectively, the result, originally a decision victory for the Brazilian, was reversed to a No-Contest.

The only victory as a professional for Diaz was the one by unanimous decision he achieved over BJ Penn on October 29, 2011.

Lawler, a former 170-pound champion, is currently going through the worst moment of his career with four consecutive losses.

Sanford MMA product has not won since defeating a controversial unanimous decision to Donald cerrone in 2017.

Ironically, to this day Diaz remains the only person to have finished Lawler by KO. That bout took place more than seventeen years ago, and it was the penultimate of Lawler’s first stint with the UFC.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement