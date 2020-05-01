Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Are you eager to see the first next-gen games? We have very good news for you: Microsoft announced that next week we will see the first games for Xbox Series X, its next-generation console.

It was through a Twitter post that Microsoft announced that next week there will be a new Inside Xbox. It will be a digital event in which we will have the opportunity to see gameplay of next generation games.

It is worth mentioning that, for the moment, Microsoft did not specify what will be some of the games that we will be able to see on the next Inside Xbox. What he did make clear is that in the broadcast we will see games from his “global developer partners”. So, it seems that we will see games from third-party studios, although we would not be surprised by any surprise from Xbox Game Studios.

When will the next Inside Xbox be?

Now you are surely wondering, where and when will I be able to watch the next episode of Inside Xbox? According to Microsoft, this digital event will take place on Thursday, May 7 at 10:00 AM, Mexico City time.

At the moment, Microsoft has not provided further details on the transmission. That said, we hope that it will be possible to watch it from different digital platforms such as Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX – Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

And you, are you excited for the next Inside Xbox? Tell us in the comments.

