It’s official: Jon Fernández vs. Michel Rivera, July 3

July 3 reaches the Biscayan Jon Fernandez (21-1, 18 KO) his biggest chance to date. He will play one of the main matches of the gala of the Chris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, with the WBA interim super featherweight title.

The Basque boxer will face the Dominican Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KO) (pictured), WBA No. 9 at lightweight and IBF No. 11. A tough commitment that would raise the Spanish high on the lists of the organizations in case of victory.

Jon Fernández is currently number 11 on the WBA charts, but he could also enter the IBF charts.

“La Zarza” Rivera is a fighter with technical quality, but aggressive and fierce, who began his career in the Dominican Republic to fight regularly in the United States, where he resides, exactly in Miami.

Great combat in sight, which we will continue talking about