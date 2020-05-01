Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Fortnite has become a worldwide hit shortly after Epic Games decided to power it up with a Battle Royale mode. Since then the developer has placed a lot of value on the esports component of the game and as part of her efforts in this, last year she organized an incredible tournament that brought together the best Fortnite players and influencers. Apparently Epic Games was preparing something similar this year, but it will not happen because of the coronavirus.

The developer confirmed today through the official Fortnite Twitter account that this year the Fortnite World Cup will not be held and the culprit of the cancellation is the coronavirus. Fans had hoped that this would take place remotely, but it won’t happen either due to players from multiple regions taking part in the event.

The developer’s decision is understood because the situation does not allow to gather so many players from all over the world in an event in the United States. In addition, it is necessary to remember that the event last year was held in July, so in 2020 it would be held on a similar date, something that would not be feasible given the preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Physical Events – For the rest of 2020, all Fortnite competitions will be held online. Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020. – Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

What does the cancellation of the Fortnite World Cup mean?

This is especially sad news for competitive Fortnite players around the world as it is a great opportunity to gain popularity. As an example, suffice it to say that Bugha, the winner of the first edition of the Fortnite World Cup, not only received much of the $ 30 million prize pool, but his fame increased rapidly.

This also represents something negative for the Fortnite community, as it is not only a special event for attendees, but also for fans who can see it from home. We say this because for 3 days they can check the tournament and also see Internet celebrities who team up with gaming professionals.

Epic Games will cancel all in-person competitive events in 2020

The Fortnite World Cup will not be the only competition canceled this year. Epic Games confirmed that all face-to-face events will not take place as planned. This does not mean that they will not be held; Players will be able to compete, but they will do it online.

The company mentioned that it does not know when this class of tournaments will return to normal, but it hopes to hold a Fortnite World Cup in 2021.

We don’t know when a return to large, global, in-person events will be practical, but we’re hopeful to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021. In the meantime we have more info about online events with FNCS, Cash Cups, 3rd Party Events and Broadcasts. – Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

How do you receive this news? Did you expect this great event from Epic Games? Tell us in the comments.

The good news is that there will still be competitive events for the remainder of the year and one of them is the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational, thanks to which participants will be able to win juicy prizes.

