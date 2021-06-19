It’s official! Eiza González introduces her boyfriend to her friends

Although she has not yet officially commented on her new relationship, it was time for the beautiful and successful Latina to make it official to her friends.

Now what Eiza Gonzalez has a new partner in his life, the talented professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil We will not let you miss a single detail!

At the moment it seems that things are serious, since a week after the premiere of their romance walking embraced with matching outfits, we could see González and Rabil going out to dinner with a group of the actress’s friends.

The 31-year-old star she looked just lovely Leaving her hotel in New York in a tight black button-down mini dress, revealing her stunning legs, on her way to the famous French restaurant BABS.

Eiza opted for comfort carrying few accessories, she combined low-heeled, square-toe sandals with a thick leather strap, with a black Valentino rose petal effect bag.

At the end of the dinner, the protagonist of “I Care a Lot” and the 35-year-old athlete, left the restaurant and they said goodbye to their friends with kisses and hugs.

The new couple returned to their hotel, a little tired after the long night, but safe hoping to have made a good first impression.