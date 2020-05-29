By Sebastian Quiroz

05/29/2020 9:39 am

Despite the fact that the relationship between video games and cinema is not the best, the great Hollywood producers continue to bet on this type of project. However, with HBO creating a series from The Last of Us, Paramount, and the Sonic movie, it seems that these media are finally getting along. Now, after various rumors, Cate Blanchett’s participation in the adaptation of Borderlands for the big screen has been confirmed.

That’s right, the two-time Oscar winner, Cate Blanchett, who you will recognize for playing Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, will bring Lilith to life in the Borderlands movie.. This was what Eli Roth, director of the film commented:

“I am very lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had the most amazing collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I think there’s nothing she can’t do. From drama to comedy to action now, Cate makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director’s dream come true, and I feel so lucky to be able to do it again on an even larger scale. Everyone brings their A game to work with Cate, and I know that together we are going to create another iconic character in his already famous career. ”

The Borderlands movie is expected to start filming sometime this year. For now there are no more details about the rest of the cast or plot. On related topics, you can now get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for free on PC. Similarly, Borderlands 3’s third DLC already has a release date.

