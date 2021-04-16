It’s official: Brian Castaño will unify titles with Jermell Charlo on July 17

Castaño and Charlo have a date to unify titles (Photo: Getty / Numeral Deportivo.)

In the last hours the Showtime Boxing company confirmed that on July 17 they will face the Argentine Brian Castaño (17-0-1 / 12 KO), WBO super welterweight world champion, against the American Jermell Charlo (34-1 / 18 KO ), owner of the WBA, IBF and WBC belts, in headquarters to confirm that in principle it could be the stadium of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas, USA.

That Castaño has been chosen as Charlo’s rival, shows the high concept that is had of him at the top of the boxing world and of course his business. His great victory by points on February 13 against Brazilian Patrick Teixeira, who established him champion, put him into consideration to unify the titles against a high-risk rival such as the American, who comes from knocking out Puerto Rican Jeison Rosario in 8 rounds. , on September 26 of last year. He will undoubtedly be the most qualified rival he has ever faced in his entire career.

This fight is not just about the money, but about the glory. As far as I know, in these years there was no unified Argentine champion in all entities and that is what I intend to achieve and I hope so, because money is important, but there are other things like sporting glory that are worth much more »declared “El Boxi” Castaño.

Now all eyes will be focused on Isidro Casanova’s boy, who has already set up his training camp in the United States and has officially confirmed his fight, which will be one of the most important for Argentine boxing in recent years.