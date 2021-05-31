its nuclear fusion reactor reaches 120 million degrees for 101 seconds

It is the energy that promises to solve all our problems, but poses colossal challenges. Nuclear fusion is nevertheless one step closer to becoming a reality, because in China they have managed to reach extreme temperatures longer than ever.

In fact his Tokamak reactor reached a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius, and did so for 101 seconds. There they already boast of having managed to create their artificial sun: one that is 10 times hotter than our star.

Things get hot

The state news agency Xinhua indicated that last Friday the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) located in the city of Hefei managed to reach that astonishing temperature and keep it like this for almost two minutes.

In fact the reactor managed to go further, and 160 million degrees Celsius were reached for 20 seconds. The achievement far outstrips that of last year, when EAST achieved 100 million degrees Celsius for 20 seconds. The same was achieved by South Korea a few months ago.

The Chinese “artificial sun” is one of many in the ITER project that are trying to create fusion reactors that generate clean and unlimited energy. The idea is to replicate the nuclear fusion reactions that occur in the Sun, and that it has a temperature of 15 million degrees Celsius.

For this, it is necessary to generate extreme temperatures and maintain them for very long periods, but stabilize that plasma that is hotter than the Sun. It is a challenge that still does not have a definitive answer.

China’s achievement is certainly an important step in solving this problem, but we will have to be (very) patient, and a commercial solution is not expected until 2060.

Via | SCMP