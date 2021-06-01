It’s not them, it’s us

In the debate on pardons to the condemned in the trial of the procés some of us have more doubts than certainties, even if you are in favor, as is my case. Former MP Joan Coscubiela, whose energetic speech against the anti-democratic outrages of separatists is what is most remembered of those infamous sessions of September 6 and 7, 2017 in the Parliament, he has written some messages on Twitter that serve to raise the analysis in such a controversial matter. “Neither are the opponents of pardons callous, heartless and vengeful nor are the partisans of the measure of grace opportunists clinging to power or naive. We are not facing a moral dilemma, but rather a political crossroads, “says Coscubiela, since the question we must ask ourselves is:”What can we do to get out of the bog?“.

It would be naive to believe that this measure of grace, which, on the other hand, the condemned have not asked for, is the solution to the secessionist challenge; of course not, but it is a decision that, well explained, strengthens the position of the state and constitutionalism in Catalonia. The pardon they receive will only be partial, that is, for forgive them the prison sentence that remains to be fulfilled, but they will continue to be unable to hold public office for the disobedience.

Therefore, in no case can one speak of impunity or gift. First, because it cannot be ignored that the condemned have already served three and a half years in prison, which is no small thing. And second, because will remain disabled until the end of the sentence, even if the pardon allows them to regain their freedom.

In reality, more than a forgiveness towards specific people, it is a gesture in favor of harmony aimed at the whole of Catalan society, which wishes to turn the page, and which, precisely for this reason, makes the most radical separatism uncomfortable, as recognized by the president of the ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, for whom pardons would be a Government’s “smart decision” Spanish because “politically they would disarm us and internationally they would show a benevolent State.

But good intentions do not guarantee success and, in this case, dependence on Pedro Sanchez makes the pardon look like a mere exchange of favors with ERCAlthough it cannot be argued that if pardons are granted, the Government will lose and, at the same time, that it does so to preserve it.

In the whole of Spain it raises a wide rejection, the opposite is the case in Catalonia, where there is a emotional fracture by the jail of the independentistas. It is true that the leaders of the procés have done nothing to deserve the state indulgence, but what justifies that gesture, the reason for the pardon is not them, it is all of us.