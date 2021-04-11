“It’s not right, it’s out of whack”

The repercussion for the documentary Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive has also splashed the daughter of the protagonist, Dew Flowers, which for now has not entered to assess the version told by Rocío Carrasco in the docuserie. Flores, who this week reappeared on a television set to defend Olga Moreno in Survivors, coincided in the corridors of Telecinco with Belén Esteban, who has revealed in Saturday Deluxe how that meeting has been.

The Telecinco program has broadcast this Saturday a step of the next episode of the documentary, which has been broadcast on Wednesdays.

In the trailer, Rocío Carrasco talks about the death of Rocío Jurado and has revealed the unusual question that her daughter, who was only 9 years old, did to her after the singer’s death. “He looked at me and said, ‘Mom, Now what will happen to the houses in Miami? ‘ At that moment I knew that everything had changed, “Carrasco recalled.

The advancement of the episode has dislodged the collaborators of the Deluxe, but not Belén Esteban, who has acknowledged that I knew about that question and has thought about it.

“Here it has been said that Rocío Carrasco is a victim, but to me the girl (Rocío Flores) I am very sorry, I swear to you. It is true that this question is not appropriate for a 9-year-old girl “, admitted the collaborator.

Esteban has also revealed that on Friday he coincided with Rocío Flores and has told how he saw her: “Yesterday I was with the girl on Telecinco, I met her, and the girl is not well. In Ana Rosa you saw how she was, I know her and she was disconcerted, “she explained.

“I know that when it comes to the sentence of the girl, the defense is very difficult, but I think it is a girl who has lived through everything must have been horrible. From what the father has told, from what the Mother, I put myself in his shoes. He is not having a good time and he is going to have a very bad time“, the collaborator was sincere.