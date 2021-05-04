Three activists of the feminist organization Female They have demonstrated this Tuesday shortly before ten o’clock in the morning at the San Agustín School in Madrid, the voting center of the Vox candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monastery. The school

With their torso exposed, three young people have shouted against fascism in the educational center on Padre Damián street, very close to the Santiago Bernabéu, carrying banners that read: “Not one more step to fascism.” On their bodies were also written some proclamations such as “It’s not patriotism, it’s fascism.”

The protest, which has been peaceful and without violent incidentsIt has lasted a short time, since the police intervention has prevented it from being prolonged in time. The agents of the National Police have taken the protesters before the incredulous gaze of the neighbors and everything has remained an anecdote.