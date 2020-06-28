The magnate explains his point of view after the criticism of Hamilton and Formula 1

He attacks Carey and accuses him of ruling on racism for a fashion issue

Bernie Ecclestone does not take his foot off the accelerator in his statements on racism and Formula 1, despite the fact that this Saturday the champion of Lewis Hamilton caught his attention in public after saying that “on many occasions blacks are more racist than whites. ”

Ecclestone has said in an interview with the Daily Mail that he is not against blacks and that he is indifferent to skin color, but has called the organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement protests “quasi-Marxist” and has doubted the reasons why they protest.

The tycoon has also lashed out at Chase Carey and Liberty Media, who in recent days have announced several initiatives to encourage diversity. Bernie believes his actions respond to what has happened in the United States with the death of George Floyd, not to deep personal conviction.

Formula 1 has robbed him of his ‘president emeritus’ title, although Ecclestone downplays it. “When Carey asked me to leave office, he was very insistent that he would give me a very important title and that there were people in the United States who would kill for that recognition,” he said.

“I am happy that I no longer have any commitment to Formula 1, because at least that way they cannot attribute to me the things they have done. They have suddenly entered into racism because of what has happened in the United States. Carey has donated a million of dollars, which is enough for a mechanic to go karting. Maybe he should focus on doing what the shareholders want. The Covid has done well, because it can blame the pandemic for all the things that it has not achieved. ”

Regarding racism, Bernie Ecclestone has insisted that he has no problem with black people, but has questioned his legitimacy to protest and has urged him to take charge of the situation.

“I am not against blacks. I have always been for them. In fact, Lewis’s father wanted to do business with me. If I had been anti-black, I would not even have considered his proposal.”

“Over the years I have met many whites that I did not like, but that has not happened to blacks. I have been hit a couple of times, once by a group of three black boys, but even so I have not been against him. I don’t think of Lewis for being black or anything, for me it’s just Lewis. ”

“If a black or white person is rejected at a job, then one must ask why. Is it because of their skin color or because they were not prepared to do the job? That is what I meant. And then you have Those people who go to the demonstrations organized by quasi-Marxists. They want to end the police, but that would be a disaster for the country. If you asked them why they are protesting, surely they don’t even know it. ”

“It is not my fault that I am white or that I am a short guy. At school they called me Titch – tad, dwarf – and I realized that I had to do something about it. Black people should do the same. When I lost My driving license, I had a black driver. Not because it was black, but because I didn’t care about the color of my skin. Now suddenly talking about diversity is modern. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard