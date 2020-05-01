In a message about the Labor Day, celebrated this Friday, 1, the president Jair Bolsonaro he said he would like the population to go back to work, but he amended that the decision is nevertheless made by the governors and mayors. The statement was given during a live broadcast by federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), who entered the Palácio da Alvorada this morning with about 20 people. According to her, they are farmers who went to thank Bolsonaro for “every effort” in favor of agribusiness.

President Jair Bolsonaro on leaving the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia 04/02/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

“I would like everyone to go back to work, but I am not the one who decides this, they are governors and mayors. So, good morning to all. Brazil is a wonderful country, I am sure, with God above all, that we will soon return to normality “, added Bolsonaro.

In reality, as the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, has already said, there was no work stoppage in the field and the farmers reap this year a record harvest in the country.

The president is waging a battle with governors and mayors over isolation measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. On Thursday, 30, the president accused local executives of not “flattening the curve” of contagion from covid-19. On the same night, Health Minister Nelson Teich completely changed the tone about plans to make isolation more flexible and stated that the moment is inappropriate, given the increasing advance of deaths and contamination across the country.

At the live, the president again attacked the press, as he has done repeatedly. He asked that no one else call the Globo network “garbage”, because “garbage is recyclable”. “I no longer want anyone to call Globo garbage, garbage is recyclable,” he said of the station, the target of Bolsonaro’s frequent criticism.

During his brief participation – of about a minute – in the live, Bolsonaro coughed. On Thursday, he said that “maybe” he was infected with the coronavirus in the past. “I may have caught this virus in the past, maybe, maybe, and I didn’t even feel it,” said the president, in an interview with Rádio Guaíba, in Porto Alegre. The statement was made while Bolsonaro is in a legal dispute not to disclose the results of his exams. The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo guaranteed in the Federal Court the right to obtain “the reports of all tests” of a new coronavirus made by the president.

Instead of sending the papers, however, the Attorney General’s Office sent a medical report of March 18 to the Court in which it states that Bolsonaro is “asymptomatic” and had a negative result for the tests of the new coronavirus carried out last month. . On Thursday, federal judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto, responsible for the case, did not accept the report and gave another 48 hours for the exams to be delivered.

