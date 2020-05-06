David Cantero, presenter of News telecinco, has denied having anything to do with the fact that her son, Álvaro Berro, also be a reporter for Telecinco’s information services. “No, I have not signed him, nor is he, as some unsatisfied cretin who I am not going to mention, insinuates, a ‘plugged in'”, Cantero said in a message he has published in his profile Instagram.

“He had a temporary contract, a substitution for medical leave that now, unfortunately, he is running out … Like so many young people in this country he is joining one to another if he is lucky … What he does on TV he earns in case same thanks to his good work, his good spirit, his professionalism and the extensive experience he already accumulates “, explained the presenter, recalling that his son He has worked “in a few chains of different groups, public and private”.

His time at Informativos Telecinco has coincided with one of the most important events of the last century, something that has stuck to the street: “Like so many other colleagues, the worst of the pandemic has passed, reporting lying on the street, unable to take refuge In the newsroom, badly living and badly eating inside his tiny car, fulfilling hard and intensive schedules, seeing and feeling very dramatic situations and moments up close, recounting on recordings and live what was happening in good spirits, success, aplomb and much job”.

Finally, Cantero has explained why he and his son do not share a surname. “He does not use his mother’s last name just to avoid being branded as ‘son of …’, but also … His first last name, like mine, is Fernández, too common, and we both like to use the second… But the most important thing is nothing like that; The first thing for me is that he is a humble and simple guy, a good person who makes himself loved, a good example for his brothers … Nothing I am more thankful to life and nothing can make me feel more satisfied. “