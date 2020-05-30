Away from the Football Academy because of the covid-19 pandemic, the squad of the Palm Trees has been carrying out a distance training program. In addition to working mainly on the physical aspect, players also take advantage of virtual contact to review.

“Training always starts at 10 am. If you enter around 9:40 am, there are already people interacting, reviewing. Jailson comes in, always making us laugh,” said young midfielder Gabriel Menino. “We miss him, but in our daily lives, we have already killed a little,” he added.

In the dynamic set up by Palmeiras, from the Football Academy, the physical trainers demonstrate how the exercises should be performed and the players, from a distance, carry out the proposed movements. The interaction takes place by videoconference and live.

“When the activity ends, we chat on the Internet, as we did for many minutes on the CT lawn at the end of training,” said Dudu. “It is a chat with us, the players with the coaching staff, who we cannot talk to. If not, when they return, Luxembourg will even remove me from the team,” he added, laughing.

Unable to attend the Soccer Academy, players have been doing essentially physical work. However, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has also discussed tactical concepts with athletes and sent content for the analysis of his pupils.

Palmeiras has not entered the field since March 14, the date of the goalless draw against Inter de Limeira, for the 10th round of the Paulista Championship. In São Paulo, football will be resumed only with the approval of the municipal and state health authorities.

Sports Gazette