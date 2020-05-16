The new ‘Star Wars’ bounty hunter series has become a huge success for Disney, So now that its second season is about to premiere, the company has begun to reveal the secrets behind this popular program and one that has caught the most attention is the one that involves the doubles of Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian’ .

Although Pedro Pascal is the man under the Mandalorian helmet, his action sequences are performed by a double, something that surely fans of the program already imagined, however, it was revealed that there is an actor more in charge of perform the shooting scenes, so three actors are needed to play Din Djarin.

Is so During the dialogue scenes, Pedro Pascal is in charge of playing Din Djarin, While for the stunt and risky scenes, Lateed Crowder is in charge of putting on the bounty hunter’s armor, but if there is a sequence of shots, in that case the expert gunman, Brendan Wayne, is the one who becomes the skillful and dangerous Mandalorian.

This was revealed in the third episode of the docuseries, ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’, which revolves around the behind-the-scenes of the popular series, so fans have an opportunity to find out how production takes place, including handling little baby Yoda. Regarding his two doubles, Pascal said, “I am the third violin of two incredible guys, I am modeling my performance around his physique,” he said.

This is the first stunt job he’s done, Brendan Wayne, grandson of the legendary actor, John Wayne, so it is an honor for him to be part of this production and at the same time continue the family legacy. “I have the opportunity to pull pistols, I have the opportunity to shoot weapons and I have the opportunity to shoot hooks, it’s fun,” Wayne said.

Thanks to the Mandalorian creed dictates that its members can never remove their helmet In the presence of another living being, this has allowed the production to make use of more doubles, which has undoubtedly benefited the role of the bounty hunter, since not only Pedro Pascal is the star of the program, but so are the Doubles of Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian’.