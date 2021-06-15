“It’s not just about me, it’s about improving as a team”

06/15/2021

On at 20:09 CEST

Gareth Bale, a Real Madrid player who was on loan to Tottenham last season, said on the eve of the game against Turkey that he is not concerned about his personal performance, but rather that the team improve and achieve victory.

“It’s not about me taking a step forward, it’s about getting better as a team. I’ve said that all my career in Wales. Everyone is too focused on individual performances. You can’t do anything without your teammates.”Bale commented at a press conference.

Bale acknowledged that he is determined to raise his level, but that what is decisive is the whole. “Of course we want to do things well and play great football, but at the end of the day what is needed is to achieve a good result, which is what counts,” said the Welsh captain.

Faced with the predictions that the Baku Olympics will be dominated by Turkish supporters, Bale admitted that they would have preferred to play in front of 34,000 Welsh fans, “but obviously this is not going to be the case.” In any case, he assured that “it will be good” to play with an atmosphere in the stands because it will motivate the players more.

Wales coach Rob Page said “Turkey will come out ready to score three points” after their loss to Italy, and that Wales will also try to find a way to win after drawing against Switzerland.

For the coach of the Welsh team, if they achieve four points in the first two games they will be in a good situation.

“We do not have to win imperiously. Another game is missing, but this is marked as one in which we can do well”said Page, who admitted that he does not foresee too many changes in the eleven and that he is “really impressed” with the work of his pupils.

“We are fully prepared for a difficult match. We added a point after conceding a goal against a very good team like the Swiss. There are many positives from that match,” he added.