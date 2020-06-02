Despite the fact that many MCU fans have completely rejected Brie Larson’s participation in the role of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the MCU, everything seems to indicate that the studio sees the future in its character, since it has been revealed that the villain of ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will be very dangerous.

Everything seems to indicate that Carol Danvers is going to become the next leader of the Avengers very soonAs Kevin Feige has stipulated this when speaking about its importance to the franchise in past statements, and this may be more reasoning, since it has been revealed that Korvac would be the villain of ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

This news has been given by the portal We Got This Covered, since they have said that their source, Roger Wardell who has proven to be a reliable source when it comes to news from the MCU, he assured them, that Korvac will give Brie Larson’s character a very bad time in its sequel.

Starjammers in Captain Marvel 2. Stakar, Aleta, Krugarr, Martinex, Charlie-27 and Mainframe are definitely much more than just a post credit scene. Korvac is indeed meant to be the main villain of the movie. – Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) May 6, 2020

For those who do not know the villain, his full name is Michael Korvac, was created by Steve Gerber and Jim Starlin in 1975 and is a computer scientist, capable of manipulating energy through the module of specialized equipmentAnd he has been giving Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, and even all Avengers problems since its inception.

With the news that Korvac would be the villain of ‘Captain Marvel 2’ And since the villain has faced the vast majority of heroes at various points throughout Marvel’s history, this could be the pretext for more heroes to help Carol Danvers in her next movie. The feature film promises great things, but all the answers will be known when it hits every theater next time. July 8, 2022.